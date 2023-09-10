Starfield pilot in awe after discovering rare solar eclipse

A Starfield player was left in amazement after what they first thought was a “glitch”, turned out to be a rare solar eclipse.

Starfield’s attention to detail in the vast space universe has continued to be praised by fans as players have continued to discover and share their rare findings across the internet.

Bethesda’s first new IP game for 25 years has been wowing fans since its September 2023 release, despite its initial mediocre review scores. The game has been applauded for leaving players endlessly engrossed in their own space journeys as they travel and explore over 1000 planets in their custom-built ships.

The release builds off its previous large open-world RPG games series of Elder Scrolls and Fallout, where developers appear to have taken “one giant leap for mankind,” with their most expansive world yet.

The space RPG not only has vast amounts of planets but also has dozens of solar systems, where one player made an unexpected discovery as they were traveling in their ship.

Starfield player’s “glitch” turns out to be a solar eclipse

A Reddit user posted to the Starfield subreddit, who had been left so surprised when they found a solar eclipse they first thought their “graphics were glitching out.”

A screenshot accompanies the post, which shows the player in their spaceship hovering in front of an undisclosed planet, where a shadow can be seen that is created from a nearby celestial body.

“​​Oh man, I had no idea that could happen. That’s awesome,” one commenter said.

“The orbits are one of my favorite details about this game that I bet a lot of people won’t really notice,” another said.

Starfield players can also find the final resting site of an important piece of space exploration history: the Opportunity rover, when landing on Mars.