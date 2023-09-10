Starfield swarmed by Stormtroopers as Star Wars mods take over

Starfield modders wasted no time. With players’ in-game Star Wars-inspired Starships and mods being introduced that bring the iconic space opera into Bethesda’s RPG, it’s only a matter of time until players can turn it into what is essentially a Star Wars spinoff.

Mods are something many of those who play Bethesda RPGs look forward to. As the life cycle of these games goes on, modders get to work on improving upon the game and bringing new content into the already massive universes they create. Starfield looks to be no different.

Article continues after ad

However, it usually takes a few months for the modding scene to create mods that can truly re-define the experience. Modders work on these improvements in their free time, and the community is often thankful for whatever they can get.

Article continues after ad

However, just over a week after Starfield’s early access launch, a Stormtrooper mod combined with various Star Wars ship builds has given the community enough tools to create their own Star Wars epic.

Stormtroopers take over the galaxy in Starfield Star Wars mod

It’s no surprise that Star Wars fans have gotten attached to Starfield. Considering Star Wars doesn’t yet have a large-scale open-world title that allows players to explore the far reaches of the galaxy (or at least not yet), players have gotten to work at creating that for themselves in Starfield.

Article continues after ad

It started with some fun ship builds using in-game tools where players did their absolute best to replicate iconic Starships from Star Wars’ long history as a franchise with great success.

Article continues after ad

However, that has quickly turned into a universe where Stormtroopers run wild as modders have quickly gotten to work.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

These incredibly accurate Stormtrooper suits have given UC security a new look that really changes the way it feels to be in UC-controlled cities. Modder kboykboy also plans to turn the Freestar Collective into Rebels, creating a war that truly resembles the one waged between these two factions in Star Wars.

Article continues after ad

This mix of in-game creativity and mods allows players to simulate the Stormtroopers chasing down the player as they run away in the Millenium Falcon, something those on Reddit were thrilled about.

Article continues after ad

“Lol wtf these modders are so fast”, said one Redditor. Another one pointed out that many of the most popular mods were put out before Starfield was officially released.

The game already has over 1,200 mods just over a week after its early launch. While many are minor fixes, quality-of-life updates, or fan translation packs, the Starfield modding community is already incredibly active.

Article continues after ad

However, the original poster definitely wants to see more: “Need blasters + lightsabers ON THE DOUBLE.” Considering that the Stormtrooper armor was likely imported from another PC Star Wars title like Battlefront 2, making unique assets for iconic Star Wars weapons will probably take time.

Article continues after ad

However, with modders already hard at work, it’s only a matter of time until players get even more Star Wars-related content.