Stranger Things’ David Harbour loves breaking Starfield: “I’m using all the exploits”

David Harbour has made no secret of his love for video games and their hold on him. The latest to get its hooks in is Bethesda’s Starfield and Harbour can’t help breaking the game.

David Harbour has had a string of successes following the explosive popularity of Netfilx’s Stranger Things. He took on the starring role of the 2019 Hellboy reboot, showed up in the MCU, and more recently played a combat-trained Santa Claus in Violent Night.

When he’s not jetting around the world for roles and promotion though, Harbour is an avid gamer with World of Warcraft being his usual poison. Harbour is so entrenched in the scene, that he even surprised Asmongold with a shoutout.

IGN recently tracked Harbour down on the red carpet of the BoxLunch Holiday Gala where he was a guest of honor for his work with the charity. In a quick interview snippet posted to IGN’s TikTok, Harbour revealed that Starfield was his current game of choice, but he doesn’t play by the rules.

When asked about his thoughts on the game Harbour was happy to gush over it for a moment. “I loved it,” Harbour said with a great deal of enthusiasm before going on to praise the development team.

“I mean, there’s a lot of controversy around Bethesda,” he qualified. “But I have to say, Bethesda games, there’s just something about them that’s so rich.”

Although, his respect for the devs hasn’t stopped some sneakiness on his part. “You know, I’m leveling up my dude and I’m using all the exploits to get infinite money and steal things,” Harbour admitted.

He has admitted to playing a dastardly Night Elf in World of Warcraft so it’s in keeping with his roleplaying sensibilities. Maybe he even read our guide on how to get unlimited money in Starfield. Probably not though, right?

Bethesda Softworks Sounds like David Harbour might enjoy a bit of the ol’ space piracy.

When asked if he used Starfield’s character creator to make an in-game version of himself he gave an emphatic “ God no”. “My character is extremely young and extremely handsome,” Harbour explained.

Don’t worry David, we think you’re handsome.