Thunderbolts cast: Florence Pugh & more join MCU villain movie

Marvel’s villain centric movie, Thunderbolts, has finally revealed its cast member at Disney’s D23 Expo. Florence Pugh and more are set to join the Phase Five MCU entry.

Disney’s annual D23 Expo is here once again, bringing the latest and greatest big screen developments for Marvel Studios and Disney alike. With plenty of Star Wars content to fill multiple galaxies, many MCU fans have been eagerly awaiting any and all updates on Phase Five villain movie, Thunderbolts.

Now, Marvel Studios have officially announced cast of Thunderbolts at the D23 Expo, with Florence Pugh poised to lead the team-up movie.

Thunderbolts cast announced at Disney’s D23 Expo

During the Hall D23 Presentation at Disney’s D23 Expo, Marvel Studios revealed that Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko and David Harbour will appear in the Thunderbolts movie. The movie will also star Ant-Man and The Wasp’s Hannah John-Kamen.

The build up to the Thunderbolts movie has been anticipated for some time, as multiple hints and teases were dropped across the MCU. Notably, the arrival of John Walker’s U.S Agent in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier put the wheels in motion.

Recruited by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, the sinister puppet-master was also seen in the post credits of Black Widow, speaking with none other than Pugh’s Yelena Belova. Of course, this discussion would lead to the events of Hawkeye, with Belova hot on the trail of Clint Barton himself.

Daniel Bruhl’s Helmut Zemo, who also returned in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, is a key contender to join this ragtag villain team too.

However, we’ll have to wait and see whether the formidable foe returns.