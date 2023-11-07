Starfield player finds simple way to get Vasco out of the way

A Starfield player on PC used console commands to finally get Vasco out of the way; this is one QoL improvement others may want to try.

Of all Starfield’s companion characters, the Lunar Robotics machine seems to count among the list of favorites. Players especially love that Vasco isn’t as judgemental as many of the other ally characters. Making morally gray choices in the robot’s vicinity doesn’t result in a stern talking-to, after all.

That’s not to say Vasco deserves an award for perfection, though. The biggest complaint from players is that Vasco constantly obstructs the path and blocks movement. Sometimes even entering the ship can prove an exercise in frustration if the robot ally is nearby.

For some players, leaving Vasco behind on missions constitutes the best solution. Others claim they’ve opted to kill the robot when frustrated. But someone else has apparently uncovered an even better workaround, though it only works on PC for now.

Starfield players shrinks Vasco for neat QoL improvement

Reddit user Money-Mechanic has shared a screenshot showing their new and improved Vasco companion. Noticeably, the Lunar Robotics machine is much smaller than it usually appears, because the player managed to shrink it down in size.

The caption accompanying the screenshot reads, “Shrinking Vasco with one console command is a great quality-of-life improvement.” In a subsequent comment, the Redditor explained how they accomplished such a feat.

“On PC, go to console commands, click on Vasco, type ‘setscale 0.4’… I also recommend using ‘setav speedmult 300’ to make him walk faster so he can keep up to speed with the shorter legs.Or if you want a giant mech companion, [try] ‘setscale 50.'”

The key benefit to this console command is that Starfield players will be able to easily walk around or jump over Vasco, meaning the robot’s less likely to get in the way.

Comments to the post indicate players are interested in giving the Redditor’s method a chance. One person replied, “He always sits in between my captain’s quarters and bridge blocking the doorway so I’d be happy to have this as standard!”

Reads another response, “That’s a great idea. Since I can’t place him anywhere that he will stay, he’s always stuck halfway through the roof of my ship, blocking my cockpit door.”

Others pointed out that Vasco now resembles the beloved BD-1 droid from Respawn’s Star Wars Jedi series.