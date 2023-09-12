Starfield player swims through sea of milk cartons with space exploration cheat

The Starfield community is having fun now they’ve figured out how to leave their ships while in space, though they are beginning to litter space already.

The Starfield community has not been afraid to show its creativity since the game launched a couple of weeks ago. Bethesda’s space-faring RPG is built on impressive systems all of which support player expression in fun and exciting ways.

We’ve seen everything from amazing recreations of ships from Star Wars and Futurama. However, we’ve also seen players get creative in pushing the physics engine to the limits. One example would be filling spaceships to the brim with potatoes.

Just yesterday, we saw players had also figured out how to get into space, outside of their spaceship. It’s impressive how well Starfield handles the process, especially considering it’s not meant to be a function you can do.

Players are already taking that and having a lot of fun with it. However, if you ever needed a reminder that humans will discover a new frontier and immediately fill it with trash, well, we have one for you.

Starfield players immediately went to littering in space

In a Reddit thread by user Space_Scumbag, they showed off their ingenuity by setting up a track of hundreds of milk cartons in space. Then, like a good sand castle, they proceed to swim through and destroy their creation.

While it litters the great expanse, it is also pretty compelling to watch. Considering Starfield isn’t meant to support this kind of space exploration, it handles all of this very well. Who knew hundreds of milk cartons flying around in space could be so satisfying?

It will be interesting to see if modders expand on this space traversal outside of your ship. This feels like it could open up some very interesting scenarios with you boarding other ships and looking through wrecks for salvage.