Starfield players have found a way to leave their ship in space

Starfield players on PC have found a way to cheat their way to escape their ships and float around in space.

Starfield promises an entire universe to explore, and players have been out there doing just that. There are great examples of creativity in the community, from meticulously recreating some of the most recognisable ships from pop culture, to even just stacking your ship with piles of potatoes.

Starfield thankfully is a robust game with impressive systems and physics, and it continually surprises as players poke and prod to see what they can do.

However, a new discovery, by way of console commands has opened up a pretty interesting new facet of the game – exploring space outside of your spaceship

This is just the beginning of exploring space outside your ship in Starfield

In a Reddit thread by user WeirdConcern4666, they posted a video of themselves floating around in space and exploring an asteroid field. What’s more, the game seems to handle it impressively, as you can float around and maneuver just fine using your jet pack.

This option is sadly only open to PC players who will have to cheat to get out and explore space. This is because doing this requires the player to use console commands.

In the thread, WeirdConcern4666 explained how to do it. You need to be in space and in your cockpit, though not sitting in your chair. Then, you open console commands and type: “player.setpos x 10”. You then need to type: “setgravityscale 0”. This should allow you to float around space at your leisure.

They also added: “to deactivate just use your scan to teleport to the ship and then setgravityscale 1”

It’s really cool to see this, and it would be amazing to see it expanded on. WeirdConcern4666 has said they are looking into modding a door that leads to space. Seeing what other modders could do with this is exciting. Maybe players will be able to sling themselves at other ships and stealthily board and ransack them in time. It’s the ultimate space pirate fantasy, and would amazing to see come to pass.