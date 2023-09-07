Starfield meets Futurama with picture-perfect Planet Express ship

Ever dreamt of piloting the Planet Express from Futurama and running your own errands in outer space? Well, now you can do just that as one dedicated Starfield player has been busy recreating it in the game’s ship builder.

Starfield has barely just released in full and yet countless fans have already spent hours sinking their teeth into the custom ship builder for one reason in particular. Whether it’s Batman’s Batwing or the Millennium Falcon from Star Wars, everyone wants to bring their favorite ships to life in Bethesda’s RPG.

We’ve already seen a plethora of pop culture classics invade the title, as players live out their spacefaring fantasies like never before. And now, another new content has entered the mix in the form of the Planet Express.

Futurama has long been one of the most beloved animated series for its sci-fi themes and over-the-top humor. Taking their passion for the series into the world of Starfield, one player has brought the two together by creating the show’s iconic ship in painstaking detail.

There’s no mistaking the Planet Express. It features prominently in the show’s opening credits and appears in almost every episode to some degree as Fry, Leela, Bender, and the rest of the gang travel from one-star system to another on their various escapes.

Now, thanks to Reddit user ‘SP7R,’ you can do the same. While it may not be as structurally sound as some options, nor as agile as others, soaring through the galaxy aboard the Planet Express is sure to have you forgetting those tradeoffs in no time.

From the overall design down to the minor touches of paint on decals throughout, the legendary ship has been brought to life with no stone left unturned.

It’s worth noting, however, that it may not be the easiest build in a regular version of the game. The creator outlined how they’d modded one particular vendor to sell every single ship part in Starfield to make this all possible. So if you’re not modding on your end, you may be searching for specific parts for quite some time.

Thankfully, if you do happen to be deep into your Starfield run already, SP7R has put together an in-depth guide on how to recreate the Planet Express from scratch.

Now that you’ve got the ship sorted, here are some other handy Starfield guides to help you live out the rest of your Futurama fantasy:

