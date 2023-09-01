Starfield players are getting trolled by spam calls and pranksters in game

Players flying through Starfield’s universe have found some hilarious references to real-world annoyances via incoming transmissions.

One of the most exciting parts of Starfield is getting the chance to build a ship and fly through space.

There are over 1,000 planets to visit, which means players who want to see everything and don’t want to fast travel everywhere may be spending quite a bit of time on their ships.

While soaring through space, you’ll sometimes receive transmissions from other vessels. As fans have found, it seems Bethesda’s version of the final frontier is just as full of scammers and pranksters as modern-day Earth.

Starfield players are being asked about their car’s extended warranty and Uranus

Already, Starfield players have encountered transmissions from unknown ships and random NPCs. In one, posted on Reddit by ReasonedTwo, a player was told “We’ve been trying to contact you about your ship’s extended warranty.”

This is, of course, a reference to those annoying spam calls everyone seems to get asking them about their car’s extended warranty. This one in particular has become so widespread in the United States that it’s reached meme status.

Fans seem delighted by this little Starfield Easter egg, with some calling it proof of Bethesda’s brilliance. Some also said they’d like to open fire on the ship that sent the message.

That’s not the only joke players have encountered through transmissions. BannaPlanna shared a video of their ship getting called by someone named “UC Lil Muv.”

Possibly the Starfield equivalent of a drive-time radio host or just a simple prankster, Lil Muv asks if the player knows the way to Uranus. When the player says yes, his response is “I sure hope so. It’s right behind you!”

Though minor, these little jokes add quite a bit to Starfield. They make the world feel truly alive. After all, even after reaching the stars, people are still going to be people.

The calls are much funnier in Starfield than in the real world. Regardless, it shows that no matter how far you go from Earth, you’ll never escape calls about your car’s extended warranty.