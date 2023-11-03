Starfield player discovers getting arrested is the best way to get away with crime

One Starfield player has found that the best way to avoid getting in trouble during a security scan is, bizarrely, to simply get arrested instead.

Starfield allows players to live out their dreams of exploring space with a vast universe full of secrets to uncover.

However, many have expressed disappointment with the way the game handles crime. Players have shared the over-the-top reactions to things like petty theft or even just moving items around. This makes it punishing to play as a space pirate, something that’s frustrating in a game that’s meant to be shaped by the player.

Luckily for those who want to do crime and get away with it, a Starfield player has found a pretty consistent way to get away with smuggling – and it involves getting arrested.

Getting arrested lets Starfield players avoid security scans

Starfield has a variety of contraband players can pick up, such as harvested organs and the illegal drug Aurora. Smuggling and selling contraband is profitable but risky.

This is thanks to the unavoidable security scans that occur when entering faction-controlled spaces. Players who are caught with contraband will have it confiscated.

While there are ways to lower the odds of getting caught with things like Deception and Scan Jammers, Reddit user Hattkake has shared a strange but more reliable way to avoid getting caught: getting arrested.

Though obviously there are downsides to being arrested, namely getting taken to jail, this is actually a pretty good way to avoid losing your contraband. While your illegal goods will be confiscated, it’s easy to just steal those back.

As the player notes, “‘Security’ in the various jails is a joke,” and they were able to get their contraband back from various jails with just one point in Stealth.

It’s definitely weird and seems counterproductive, but it does seem like simply getting arrested, doing time, and stealing back your contraband is the best way to minimize the consequences of committing crimes in Starfield.

