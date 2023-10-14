Starfield players baffled over game’s intense reactions to minor thefts

Starfield players are learning the hard way that even the most insignificant of actions can lead to huge consequences.

Bethesda’s Starfield, the expansive space exploration game, has always promised players a universe of choices and consequences. Fans of the game can do everything from stealing valuable items with the revamped lockpicking method to manipulating NPCs to do the stealing for them. However, it’s the unexpected and often dramatic consequences of seemingly minor actions that have left players both amused and alarmed.

Recently, one player’s simple act of moving a cocktail shaker a few inches in a bar led to an intense reaction. Not only did their companion, Barrett, exclaim, “That’s not right!” but the situation quickly escalated into a full-blown shootout. The player was immediately flagged for theft, and Barrett, once a trusted ally, turned against them.

And now yet another similarly bizarre incident is going viral as one player shared a gameplay clip to Reddit’s Starfield community titled, “One of the worst crimes you can do in Starfield.”

Given the title, one would expect the clip to showcase a truly evil act. Instead, the player can be seen merely picking up a cleaning item. Moments after picking up this seemingly inconsequential item shouts of “Neon Security! Stop immediately!” echoed.

Within seconds, security guards opened fire on the player, who was left in disbelief. The player’s only “crime” was picking up an item that wasn’t even marked as valuable or significant.

Jessamine, the player’s companion, came to the rescue, taking down the aggressive security personnel. The aftermath of this brief encounter was chaotic, with CeltCorp staff fleeing the scene and numerous casualties, some of whom were inexplicably in their underwear.

Many other Starfield players were quick to share similar experiences of their own. “Some kid was playing soccer in The Well with a small goal. I picked up the ball trying to score a goal, and it kicked off an entire undercover cop questline,” one player wrote.

So, next time you’re considering checking out that seemingly high-tech cleaning equipment, maybe think twice before doing so.