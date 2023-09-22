Starfield players can’t believe parents want them to do drugs

One Starfield trait lets players interact with their parents, which includes an amusing encounter on Neon where they may be encouraged to try drugs.

One memorable location Starfield players will likely visit many times is the cyberpunk city Neon. Located on Volii Alpha, Neon is largely built around the production of Aurora, a hallucinogenic made by Xenofresh Fisheries.

Notably, Neon is the only place in the Settled Systems where Aurora is legal, making it a “Pleasure City” where people come to use or smuggle the drug.

Article continues after ad

Players have the option to try Aurora for themselves, which comes with a useful effect but the risk of addiction. However, some have found unlikely proponents of the drug on Neon: their own parents.

Article continues after ad

Starfield parents encourage players to try Aurora on Neon

Starfield players with the Kid Stuff trait have the ability to visit their parents and receive gifts from them. However, the drawback is having to send 2% of your credits to them each in-game week.

Players can also run into their parents in various locations.

Article continues after ad

As found by Reddit user mezuki92, parents will even encourage you to try the illicit drug Aurora while on Neon. After all, it is legal there.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Consuming Aurora does have a useful benefit; it causes time to slow down by 40% for 10 seconds, which can be really helpful during combat. However, it’s an addictive substance that can lead to stat nerfs and withdrawal symptoms.

Article continues after ad

Players are unsurprisingly amused by the notion of parents explicitly encouraging them to try drugs. It does have some questioning what their parents are getting up to with all the credits they’ve been sending them.

Article continues after ad

Having your parents advocating for an addictive hallucinogenic is pretty funny, particularly for those who were taught to “just say no” growing up.

These kinds of details really make Starfield’s world fun to explore and even revisit in subsequent playthroughs. Choosing a trait like Kid Stuff really does impact the experience, making it worth trying for those who can’t get enough of Bethesda’s space epic.

Article continues after ad

If you liked this, be sure to check out the rest of our Starfield coverage, which includes the latest news, guides, and much more.