Starfield is too punishing on wanna-be space pirates and players hate it

Starfield has a system that allows you to play as a pirate in the game. Even though this system sounds fun on paper, players feel it is way too punishing.

Starfield as a game allows a lot of freedom to the players. You have the choice to play in whatever way you want, but that can have far-reaching consequences.

If you are playing as a good person who follows the law, things will go quite smoothly for you. However, if you agree to become unlawful and tread the path of a pirate, your situation will be quite complicated. As it happens, players feel being a pirate makes things way too difficult for them.

Bethesda Game Studios Starfield players complain about the difficulties of playing as a pirate

Starfield player feels being a bad guy is a horrible experience

The discussion regarding the experience was started by a player named Nyaos. The player claimed, “I’m going to keep it simple and cry about how horrible my experience trying to be a space pirate is”. This led to a vivid discussion as several other players agreed to this grievance.

Once such player commented, “I agree with basically everything”. Another player replied, “Worst part is there aren’t any evil companions that provided any flavor dialogue if you decide to be a pirate”.

One player responded, “You would think in the vastness of space, it will be much easier to commit and get away with crimes.” Lastly, a player agreed “I agree to a lot of this, and it’s something that can (and possibly will) be tweaked”.

Therefore, it seems several players are feeling the issue where playing as a pirate feels both unrewarding as well as troublesome. It is tough to say if Bethesda will make any changes to it, but grievances are definitely growing louder by the day.