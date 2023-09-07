Remarkable Starfield ship is all but invincible thanks to genius custom build

Starfield fans have proven themselves a creative bunch when it comes to the game’s ship-builder but this one takes the cake. One mad genius has crafted a ship that is almost immune to damage.

Starfield’s full launch is in effect and despite some early misgivings from some prominent streamers, other developers have given it a major stamp of approval. Fans are quite taken with the game too, praising the immersion and roleplaying experience.

Article continues after ad

One of the biggest ways that fans are expressing their love for Starfield is via the game’s ship-builder. We’ve seen some crazy creations from Batwings to Star Destroyers already.

Article continues after ad

While this most recent creation may not be as pretty or pop-culturally referential as others, it’s definitely intimidating. Reddit user u/Solace_of_the_Thorns unveiled a Frakensteinish creation that is nigh unbeatable thanks to math of all things.

The player broke down the workings of their “dumb f**king, stupid a**” ship and we weren’t being hyperbolic when we called them a genius. Their ship ‘The Fat L’ actually manipulates the enemy AI in Starfield to ensure they miss consistently.

Article continues after ad

Ships in Starfield have what they describe as a “midpoint” which is the section of the ship furthest from the X, Y, and Z axis in the ship-builder UI. Enemy ships in Starfield aim solely for this midpoint but the asymmetrical design of the Fat L causes the game to miscalculate this area.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“For most ships, this (midpoint) will be approximately the middle of the ship,” they explained. “The Fat L has an offset midpoint that is actually not within the ship, but in space.”

Article continues after ad

In other words, when the Fat L faces enemy ships, their on-target shots never land and the only real danger is stray shots. “This means that as you get closer to the enemy, they actually miss you more,” they concluded.

TikTok @spectrexgaming The Fat L may not be as pretty as this Batwing but it definitely gets the job done.

It’s the kind of idea that makes you mad you didn’t think of it yourself. Users in the thread were blown away by the thought put into the build calling u/Solace_of_the_Thorns “wise in the ways of science”.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

If this exploit for ship combat tickled your fancy, you might be keen on some other in-game shenanigans. Check out how one fan discovered the secret to infinite credits in Starfield.