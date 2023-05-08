Twitch streamer finally beats Star Wars Jedi: Survivor boss after 29 hours & 1200 deaths

A Polish Twitch streamer has gone viral after their grueling experience with one of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s toughest bosses. The fight has caused many fans problems, but it took the streamer 29 hours and over 1,200 tries to finally beat them.

One thing that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and Fallen Order both share is some truly difficult bosses. Incorporating Soulslike elements has shaped the series’ combat into a fun, if teeth-gritting, test. Not only that, but both games have also presented players with a series of hard boss fights.

Throughout Survivor, a variety of titanic boss battles will stand in the player’s way. Whether it’s an early-game tussle with Rancor or the final boss, danger lurks everywhere.

However, one battle has become especially notorious – particularly on harder difficulty levels. It left one Polish streamer battling for 29 full hours to beat it, which they eventually did.

Streamer finally beats Star Wars Jedi: Survivor boss after 1200 attempts

Streamer H2P_Gucio has over 350K followers on Twitch and has been entertaining viewers with Star Wars Jedi: Survivor gameplay. But as their time with the title went on, a curious narrative was forming.

Many players will no doubt have come face to face with the Spawn of Oggdo boss at some point. The encounter is how you end up with the Poncho, and is a nice tie-in to the original game.

Later on, though, a super fight awaits players – Spawn of Oggdo, as well as Oggdo Boggdo, in a 2-on-1 affair. H2P_Gucio reached this fight but would end up replaying this fight many times – 1,206 times to be exact.

This exercise in patience, frustration, and eventual adulation concluded when the streamer was finally victorious. Cal Kestis delivered the killing blow as the timer hit 29 hours, 9 minutes, and 26 seconds.

The streamer seemed more relieved in the end than happy, but the victory was all that mattered. It’s believed that they were doing the fight on the hardest difficulty, which is likely why it took so long.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is full of weird and wonderful secrets and Easter Eggs like this. After all, players have been left baffled by a secret trick that makes certain tasks in the game easier and quicker.