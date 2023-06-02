Only 500 Star Wars Jedi Survivor players died during its best bost fight

According to stats shared by Respawn, less than 500 Star Wars Jedi Survivor players were killed by Rick the Door Technician.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor is packed to the brim with memorable boss encounters. From the frustratingly difficult Rancor on Koboh to a certain someone who pops up on Jedha, Respawn consistently knocked it out of the park.

But one boss battle, in particular, is special for a different reason – protagonist Cal Kestis can obliterate his opponent in just one blow. While exploring the Nova Garon Imperial base, players may stumble across a trooper named Rick.

Surprisingly, this basic enemy approaches Cal and instantly gets a boss meter atop his head that reads, “Rick The Door Technician.” Though he can be dispatched in a matter of seconds, Jedi Survivor fans quickly took a liking to the character. Rick’s even been honored with gorgeous fan art.

About 500 Jedi Survivor players died to Rick the Door Tech

The EA Star Wars Twitter account recently shared data that breaks down how Jedi Survivor’s millions of users have played, thus far. For example, the most popular Lightsaber color is white. And for some reason, the vast majority of players preferred seeing Cal don a crew cut.

But what’s especially interesting is the number of people who were killed in action by none other than Rick the Door Technician. According to the stats, Rick managed to take out 489 Jedi Survivor players.

Perhaps the lowly scout trooper caught a few hundred people off guard. Either way, it’s nice to know he at least got some knocks in.

As new people continue to join Cal and crew on their mission across the galaxy, Rick is bound to secure a few more wins. And for many, this counts as one optional boss battle they won’t soon forget.