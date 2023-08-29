Twitch Streamers beat extra-hard Armored Core 6 boss with half a controller each

Two streamers managed to defeated one of the hardest bosses in Armored Core 6- even though control of their AC was spilt between two people.

Balteus has been giving Armored Core 6 players quite a rough time. It’s been described as the game’s “filter” boss, because new players in particular seem to be struggling with his shield and high damage output.

It’s not the first time FromSoftware have put a massive wall in a game to test players. When Elden Ring first dropped last year, Margit the Fell Omen had a similar role in the early stages of the game, where his unpredictable attacks made him a massive issue for players unfamiliar with the series.

Armored Core 6 streamers defeat Balteus with one hand each

However, the Balteus “filter” didn’t stop one pair of streamers from progressing through the game with a unique handicap: split controls.

Streamer partners Blluist, who have also completed split-control playthroughs of other games such as Elden Ring, divided control of their AC so that one person used the mouse to aim and attack, while the other used the keyboard to position and dodge.

Last year, the streamers managed to beat another difficult FromSoft title, Elden Ring, with the same split controls set up.

Balteus has been described as one of the hardest early game fights in Armored Core 6, with even series veterans struggling to beat him. He’s there to teach players that they have to switch things up and try new builds, which is why the Pulse Gun works so well against his shield.

