Star Wars Jedi: Survivor PC requirements – Minimum & recommended specs

Looking to play Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on PC? Here’s a full rundown of both the minimum specs and recommended specs so you can plan ahead and make the most of the experience.

Three and a half years on from Fallen Order, Respawn’s first venture into the Star Wars universe, and its highly anticipated sequel, Survivor, is now fast approaching. From vastly improved visuals to considerably bigger open worlds, upgrades across the board make it a more refined game than what came before.

But with these improvements, certain hardware upgrades are also required. Leaving behind last-gen console hardware, Survivor is focused entirely on the latest rigs, launching across PC, Xbox Series X | S, and PlayStation 5.

So with that in mind, if you’re looking to jump in on PC but worried your build might not be able to handle it, fear not. We’ve got you covered here with a full look at both the minimum and recommended specs for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, courtesy of EA.

Respawn Entertainment Jedi Survivor is certainly shaping up to be a much bigger game than Fallen Order.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Minimum PC Specifications

With years of extra polish both on the surface and under the hood, it’s no surprise minimum specs have jumped since 2019’s Fallen Order. However, looking to optimize the experience for even more dated rigs, you don’t need the latest hardware just to enjoy Survivor.

Although you might not be able to run the game at a crystal clear resolution with a blistering frame rate, PC gamers should still be able to jump in regardless of their hardware.

Below is a full look at the minimum PC requirements for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Part Minimum Specs OS Windows 10 – 64 Bit (latest update) CPU Intel Core i7-7700 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400 Video Card Nvidia GTX 1070 or AMD Radeon RX 580 Video Memory 8GB RAM 8GB RAM Storage Space 155GB Sound Card DirectX Compatible

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Recommended PC Specifications

For those looking to get the most out of the latest Star Wars game, however, you’ll need to match or exceed the recommended PC specs. In doing so, you can expect smooth performance across the board even with visual settings cranked.

Below is a full look at the recommended PC requirements for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Part Recommended Specs OS Windows 10 – 64 Bit (latest update) CPU Intel Core i5-11600K / Core i7-4770 or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X Video Card NVIDIA RTX 2070 or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X Video Memory 8GB RAM 16GB RAM Storage Space 155GB (SSD) Sound Card DirectX Compatible

So that’s all there is to know about the PC version of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. While making sure your PC is ready to go, be sure to brush up on more details about the game right here. Or take a look at some of our handy Survivor guides below:

