Star Wars Jedi: Survivor game director reportedly refused to delay release date again

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor game director Stig Asmussen reportedly turned down, further delaying the title.

Released on April 28, 2023, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor had a rocky start – especially with its PC version. In response to its array of technical problems, PC players bombed the game’s Steam page with terrible reviews. One player even discovered a soft-lock glitch that forced them to restart the game.

Originally supposed to launch on March 17, EA announced it would push back Jedi: Survivor until April 28. However, the Star Wars title may have improved if Asmussen had agreed to a longer delay than six weeks.

In an interview with IGN in March 2023, Asmussen discussed their decision on April 28 as the new release date. “We stress-tested that date and we looked at what else was coming out around the same time,” Asmussen said. “There was an option of if we wanted to extend it a little bit longer, but I said, ‘No, we can get it done in six weeks.”

On April 28, EA officially apologized for the PC version’s performance issues. “We are aware that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor isn’t performing to our standards for a percentage of our PC players, in particular those with high-end machines or certain specific configurations,” the statement reads.

While the studio did address the PC game’s poor quality, EA did not mention anything about some players demanding refunds.

On May 2, Jedi: Survivor received its first major patch across PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. The update’s full notes included fixing the soft-lock Chamber of Duality glitch, cinematic dialogue overlapping, and various collision issues.

Besides the recent patch, EA declared its commitment to further performance improvements. It’s unclear when those updates would release, but all platforms will receive them.