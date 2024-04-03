MLB fans lose it over pierogi-topped hot dog in latest viral ballpark food creation

The Pittsburgh Pirates are introducing the latest MLB ballpark food sensation as the team rolls out a pierogi-topped, foot-long hot dog.

After the Chicago White Sox’s absurd, sugar-filled milkshake went viral ahead of MLB’s opening day, a savory treat is doing the same in Pittsburgh.

The official MLB X account posted a picture of a foot-long hot dog with gobs of unexpected toppings, including pot roast, potato pierogis, and slices of pickles.

The Pirates are calling it “The Renegade.” It will be available to fans at PNC Park throughout the 2024 MLB regular season.

Fans quickly took notice of the unique hot dog, as the reaction to the new ballpark concoction was surprisingly positive online.

One fan called it “immaculate,” while a slew of others proclaimed that “they need it” in their lives immediately.

Others questioned the food’s viability in a ballpark setting but said they would “absolutely” get it, anyway.

In the spirit of several MLB teams rolling out new food ideas, an X user said their “new goal in life” is to travel to every stadium and try the latest creation at each one.

While the pierogi hot dog is garnering rave reviews from most, some still believe it is a horrible idea. Those fans even threw a shot at the Pirates in the process.

Pittsburgh’s “The Renegade” hot dog joins Chicago’s “Campfire Milkshake” as 2024 ballpark creations that have gone viral on social media.

Interestingly, fans are seemingly more receptive to the savory meal than the sugary snack. And according to replies online, the Pirates should be prepared to make several of these hot dogs.