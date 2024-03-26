MLB fans are divided after crazy ballpark milkshake goes viral

The latest ballpark food innovation by the MLB’s Chicago White Sox, a monstrous milkshake, has gone viral. Is it ridiculous, or is it brilliant?

Absurd stadium food is nothing new for sports fans. From creative hot dog ideas to sugar-packed desserts, there is no shortage of unhealthy treats available to fans.

However, the Chicago White Sox are offering a never-before-seen milkshake. And it is taking social media by storm.

Fans of the White Sox will have a chance to try this 16-ounce monstrosity known as the “Campfire Milkshake” during Chicago home games.

It is a massive cup of ice cream overflowing with roasted marshmallows on top. The graham cracker bits and pieces of chocolate add to the outrageous caloric count.

With most of the MLB season occurring in the summer months, frozen treats are fixtures at stadiums. But some fans think this “Campfire Milkshake” is taking it too far.

Others pointed out how expensive this milkshake will likely be, given the exorbitant prices that typically accompany stadium foods.

The “Campfire Milkshake” joins a long list of ballpark foods that wouldn’t receive approval from doctors. If you find yourself at Guaranteed Rate Field this MLB season, try the milkshake at your own risk.