One Piece fans discover restaurant featuring Joyboy and Luffy – but there’s a problem

One Piece fans have just found the perfect spot for a bite to eat, but their excitement comes with some caveats.

Over the last 27 years, One Piece has become a force of nature. Eiichiro Oda’s manga, following Luffy and the Straw Hats on their quest to find the eponymous treasure, gave us one of the best anime ever (with some of the best anime movies to boot), not to mention one of the longest-running.

It’s a staple of pop culture, so much so that we’re seeing more and more references around the world. Olympians are drawing inspiration from the franchise, the Las Vegas Sphere was part of the anniversary celebrations, and there’s even a Joyboy deli.

Yes, eagle-eyed fans managed to spot an eatery that’s clearly inspired by the premier seafaring Shonen anime. The spot is called Joyboy, and features a drawing of Luffy in the logo, enough to garner the attention of any dedicated fan.

While people do love the references, there’s one particular issue – the deli is in New York City, specifically Greenfield in Brooklyn. That’s not an area most people can get to, and it’s drawing some cynicism from the fandom at large.

“Oof but then you have to go to Brooklyn. Gentrification has helped, but I’d still rather not,” reads one comment. “Corny ass restaurant,” says another.

Some are immediately excitement about the prospect, especially if the menu is themed. “Do they have a law sandwich that doesn’t have bread? Much like the Jimmy John’s unwich,” asks a Redditor. “No fish served as per the owner’s request,” jokes a second.

It looks like a fun little place to eat, though it’s unknown if the One Piece celebration goes deeper than just on the front. So if you’re around NYC or the Brooklyn area, stop by next time you’re feeling peckish. Who knows, it could be your next high seas adventure.

