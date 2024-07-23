EA Sports College Football 25: Are Herbstreit, Fowler, and Corso returning?

The long-awaited EA Sports College Football video game revival is releasing this summer. Fans are already wondering which announcers will be voicing the latest version of the game.

NCAA football games first hit the video game world in 1993, when the franchise was still under the “Bill Walsh College Football” branding. In 1998, the title became “NCAA Football 98”, continuing through 2013.

Unfortunately for fans, the game has been in hibernation for the past 11 years. Due to strict NCAA player compensation rules, EA Sports disbanded the series altogether to avoid legal issues.

Now, after a decade-long hiatus, fans are chomping at the bit to get their hands on the much-anticipated revival. EA Sports has already revealed that all 134 FBS teams will be featured in the game. But what about the announcers?

Kirk Herbstriet, Chris Fowler, Jesse Palmer, Kevin Connors, and David Pollack are in College Football 25.

Herbstreit, a veteran announcer from the past versions of the game, unveiled his return to the franchise on X. He stated, “I’m proud to be a partner and one of the voices of the game once again.”

Fowler also returns alongside his broadcasting partner in College Football 25. The two bring realism to the in-game coverage, with their familiar voices helping fans engross themselves in the video game.

Palmer and Connors both make their first appearances in the franchise. Including these two long-time ESPN football analysts further brings a realistic element to College Football 25.

Pollack’s name comes as a surprise, as the former ESPN broadcaster has spent the past year building up a political following without much focus on football. It’s unclear exactly which role Pollack will play.

Lee Corso is not in College Football 25 as a commentator.

Many remember Corso for his NCAA Football appearances when the College GameDay host would make his patented mascot headgear predictions.

At age 88, Corso says he has no intentions of retiring from his GameDay role for the 2024 season, making his absence from College Football 25 all the more puzzling.

Without Corso, fans will surely feel a void. However, Herbstreit, alongside a star-studded cast of announcers, should be enough to scratch that nostalgic itch.

