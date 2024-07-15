EA Sports College Football 25 features 134 FBS schools, but the TeamBuilder feature allows you to create a custom college football program. Players expected the feature to be included in the early access period, but that reportedly won’t happen.

If players pre-ordered the Deluxe or MVP Edition of College Football 25, they earned three days early access starting on July 15. EA Play members can also take advantage of a 10-hour early access trial on July 16.

Every game mode, including Road To Glory, Ultimate Team, and Dynasty, will be available during early access. However, there is one feature that didn’t quite make the cut.

Forbes reported that the TeamBuilder feature will be available on July 19 for the official worldwide release. So, early access players have to wait until the worldwide release before creating a custom football program.

EA has yet to share much information about the feature and how in-depth players can go. However, it was revealed that you can design uniforms, helmets, fields, and a logo.

Those programs can then be uploaded to use in Play Now and Dynasty. Players can also browse the download center to browse teams created by the community and use those.

Unfortunately, players won’t be able to use their custom schools in online Dynasty or online Head to Head, as the feature is only available in offline game modes.

Previous EA college football installments also featured an app for TeamBuilder, which allowed you to create new schools away from your console. It’s unclear if EA plans to bring that back for College Football 25.

College Football 25 officially launches worldwide on Friday, July 19, at midnight. ET.