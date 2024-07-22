College Football 25 devs respond to Dynasty sim logic and recruiting issues

College Football 25 players voiced concerns about Dynasty’s super sim logic creating unrealistic results and blamed recruiting bugs for missing out on top prospects. EA responded to both issues, among others, with an update.

In the College Football 25 launch weekend update, EA made minor audio and logo changes and fixed a few issues in the team builder. In addition, The development team confirmed that they are also looking into roster inaccuracies and will correct them.

Most importantly, the update reveals changes coming to Dynasty mode. EA plans to address an issue that causes too many FCS schools to upset Power 5 schools and improve top 25 poll and college football playoff seedings.

This comes after players slammed the game mode for having one of the worst sim engines in a sports simulation title. Top programs randomly losing to smaller schools, and weak teams making deep runs in the college football playoffs turned some players away from the game mode.

As for other Dynasty changes, there is currently a glitch plaguing College Football 25 making it impossible for players to load previously established Online Dynasty saves. EA revealed that the issue is a high priority for the team right now. Players can check on the update’s progress on the official game update account.

Online dynasty also suffers from an issue right now that only allows a cap of 20 created coaches instead of the intended 32. For now, a work around involves using existing coaches in the remaining spots to reach 32.

For recruiting, the update fixes an issue that caused a recruit not being ready for a visit, despite meeting the requirements. And EA revealed that the team is working on additional tuning to recruiting logic.

Next, EA revealed a workaround for the PAC-12 conference not generating a new conference schedule as intended after adding additional teams to the conference. If players open to conference rules and set division to on, they will be able to set the number of conference games.

EA did not confirm when the scheduled Dynasty sim changes will arrive, but we will provide an update when a new update goes live. For more, make sure to check out or Dynasty guide, and how to take advantage of pipelines.