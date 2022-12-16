All Twitch streamers in Pop-Tarts’ ‘Pop to the Top’ Challenge

You will see sponsored author on our Advertisement Features. These are articles that are paid for and approved by a commercial partner. The copy will be produced by a member of Dexerto staff who will work with the partner to get the information required to produce the article. After it is written, it will be sent to the commercial partner for approval. Advertisement features are commercial content that usually promotes a partner’s products and, as such, do include advert links.

Six Twitch streamers will face off in the Pop-Tarts ‘Pop to the Top’ challenge on Twitch this December. Let’s meet each of them before they are assigned teams for each flavor!

Pop-Tarts is hosting the ‘Pop to the Top’ Challenge live on Twitch on December 16, with the action broadcast on each individual streamer’s channel.

Taking place over two streams, the first part sees all six content creators lock horns in an hour-long PVP challenge on Fall Guys. Each of them will be representing a flavor of Pop-Tarts pastry, which will be decided during the event stream.

The top two will then become captains for the second part, where they will have the chance to pick their own team for a winner-take-all battle royale!

So, let’s take a look at the six competitors…

Point Crow

Point Crow, Instagram Point Crow will be streaming the event live.

Point Crow will be taking part in the Pop-Tarts ‘Pop to the Top’ Challenge.

The California-based streamer has almost 500,000 followers on their channel and can often be seen either in the Just Chatting section or playing games for a live audience.

LuckyChamu

LuckyChamu, YouTube LuckyChamu is switching Warzone 2 for Fall Guys for the event.

Next up, LuckyChamu will be going live during the Pop-Tarts ‘Pop to the Top’ Challenge. They will find out which flavor they will represent during the event.

The competitive Warzone player has over 250,000 followers on Twitch and will compete in any Call of Duty tournament he can qualify for!

Sommerset

sommerset, Instagram Sommerset also has over 135,000 followers on Instagram.

Sommerset will also be taking part in the Pop-Tarts ‘Pop to the Top’ Challenge. They will find out which flavor they will represent during the event.

The Fortnite content creator has an enormous following on Twitch of 1.3 million, but does the 19-year-old have what it takes to be a Fall Guys champion? We’ll have to wait and see.

loughh

100T Lough, Instagram loughh is a content creator for 100 Thieves.

Expect to see loughh during the Pop-Tarts ‘Pop to the Top’ Challenge. They will find out which flavor they will represent during the event.

The 100 Thieves content creator has over 160,000 followers on their Twitch channel, and can often be found in either the Just Chatting or Valorant category on the streaming platform.

ploo

Ploo, YouTube ploo is also a YouTube content creator, with an audience of over 300,000 subscribers.

ploo is looking to take over during the Pop-Tarts ‘Pop to the Top’ Challenge. They will find out which flavor they will represent during the event.

The Korean streamer has a following of over 600,000 on Twitch, playing Valorant on a regular basis for viewers to enjoy.

SweeetTails

SweeetTails, Instagram SweeetTails is a massively popular Twitch streamer.

Last, but not least, is SweeetTails! They will also be given a flavor to represent during the Pop-Tarts ‘Pop to the Top’ Challenge.

The variety streamer has over 490,000 followers on Twitch and has been going live in the Just Chatting section or playing Warzone in recent months.

So – that’s everything you need to know about the contestants! Which of them will prevail as captains for the final round of Pop-Tarts’ ‘Pop to the Top’ Challenge on Twitch?

You can find more information about the event on the official website.