How to claim SMITE Prime Gaming reward drops (June 2021) - Dexerto

For those who want to stomp their SMITE competition in style, Hi-Rez Studios have teamed up with Amazon Prime Gaming to bring you free monthly loot drops and rewards. Here’s everything you need to know to get involved.

Hi-Rez Studios’ flagship MOBA, SMITE, sees some of mythology’s most iconic figures come together in an insane clash of the Titans.

One of the main pulls of the game is the ability to deck out your favorite Gods with some pretty stylish cosmetics. If you’re in the market for some cyberpunk-style skins, then the SMITE X Monstercat Battle Pass is perfect for you.

Advertisement

If these neo-futuristic styles aren’t for you, though, then you’re in luck. SMITE has partnered up with Amazon Prime Gaming to bring you a cool new skin every month, and we’ve got everything you need to know right here.

How to link your SMITE account to Prime Gaming

In order to obtain your own copy of the Prime Gaming skins, you’ll need to have an active Prime Gaming subscription. If you aren’t signed up to Amazon Prime, sadly you won’t be able to get these drops.

Read More: How to get free League of Legends skins with Twitch Prime

If you’re all set and ready to go, though, here’s how you go about connecting your SMITE and Prime Gaming accounts:

Advertisement

Log into your Hi-Rez Studios account here. Scroll down and select “Amazon.” If you are using a console, ensure that you link your XBOX, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch accounts here too. This will automatically link your accounts!

How to get SMITE Prime Gaming rewards

So you’ve already connected your accounts? Great! Then all that’s left is for you to claim your reward and crush your enemies! All you have to do is:

Visit the Prime Gaming website and scroll down to the SMITE section. Click ‘claim’ on the relevant reward. Log into SMITE. Check the “Gods” menu and your skin should be there and ready to equip.

SMITE Prime Gaming rewards: June

Looking to get a little creepy this season? Then June’s skin is perfect for you! Ancient Greek spider queen Arachnae is the lucky Goddess this month, as she’s been gifted the cyborg-style Grim Weaver skin.

Read More: SMITE caster John Finch passes away at 28 years old

Decked out in metallic violet armor and sporting a fearsome arachnid-themed helmet, you’ll be able to “weave webs around your opponents” in style.

Make sure that you check in with us every month to see the latest SMITE skin to join the Prime Gaming collection!