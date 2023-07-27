Smash Factor X: Smash Ultimate tournament streams, schedule, players, more

Many of the best Smash Ultimate players in the world are gathering in Mexico City for Smash Factor X. Here’s everything you need to know about the major tournament.

In the aftermath of GOML, Sonic main Carlos ‘Sonix’ Pérez will be looking to maintain momentum coming off his impressive victory at Get On My Level where he only lost two games.

Meanwhile, Smash Factor 9 winner Leonardo ‘MkLeo’ Lopez Perez will be aiming to defend the crown as he bounces back from yet another disappointing result last week. Will a return to his home country be enough to unlock the GOAT we all know MkLeo can be?

Article continues after ad

Elsewhere, FaZe Clan’s Edgar ‘Sparg0’ Valdez is hoping to add another first-place finish under his belt as the rivalry between him and Japan’s acola continues as they compete for best player in the world.

Rounding out the big storylines, international invaders Glutonny, Shuton, Tea and Kameme could throw a big wrench into any possibilities for North America to pick up the win as Zomba, Maister, Tweek and MuteAce try to pick up their first Smash Factor Ws.

Article continues after ad

Twitter Can MkLeo retain his Smash Factor title?

Smash Factor X Schedule

Smash Factor X is kicking off on July 28 and will wrap up on Sunday, July 30.

The action begins on Friday with Ultimate doubles pools starting at 2PM CST and Top 16 starting a bit later on at 6PM.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Singles matches begin the next day bright and early at noon CST and will run until 10 PM at night once the final remaining 64 players have been decided.

Championship Sunday is jam-packed. Once more, things will kick off at noon to eliminate half of the remaining competitors. Top 32 follows at 2PM and then Top 16 at 4:30.

Article continues after ad

The Top 8 will then battle it out at 7PM and considering the talent involved, it could be one of the most hype brackets we’ve seen in a while.

How to watch Smash Factor X Ultimate tournament

You can catch the event on Twitch by checking out Smash Factor Gaming or by watching the channel embedded below for your convenience.

The Smash Ultimate scene has been absolutely chaotic lately and it’s really anyone’s guess as to who will emerge victorious, especially with the meta-game evolving so frequently.

Article continues after ad

Be sure to check out all the action as we find out if Sonix can break deeper into Smash Ultimate‘s top-player debate currently dominated by Sparg0 and acola.