Super Smash Con 2023: Ultimate & Melee tournament streams, schedule, players, more

The best Super Smash Bros players for every game in the series will be converging on the Dulles Expo Center in Chantilly, Virginia for Super Smash Con – one of 2023’s biggest events so far.

With the second half of the 2023 circuit underway, the battle for the top Smash Ultimate player in the world is heating up, but this time, it’s not just FaZe Sparg0 and Zeta Acola in contention for that title.

Sonix, the formidable Sonic main from The Dominican Republic has been on a tear recently, defeating Sparg0 to win GOML and then coming second at Smash Factor X. If he can add a Smash Con victory under his belt, Sonix would undoubtedly catapult himself into the top player discussion.

Japanese Game & Watch prodigy Miya will also be in attendance and looking to add to his stellar 2023 resume. He rarely travels outside of Japan, so this event should present plenty of opportunities to see what he can do against North America’s elite.

Of course, all eyes will be on the aforementioned Sparg0 and Acola and a continuation of their rivalry. Despite Acola being more consistent than the Mexican Cloud main, Sparg0 has dominated the Steve the last few times they’ve played. Will Acola bounce back or will Sparg0 once again annihilate his biggest threat to being crowned best in the world?

Super Smash Con schedule

Unlike most events, Super Smash Con is actually a four-day tournament with the action for a couple of Smash games kicking off on Thursday with Wii U and Brawl doubles.

On Friday, singles action commences at 11 AM est for Melee, Ultimate, Brawl, and Wii U. Smash 64, meanwhile, starts at 1 PM. At 7 PM, the remaining doubles matches for Brawl, Ultimate, and Melee begin to decide the event’s first champions.

Singles champions will start to be decided on Saturday bright and early at 10 AM with the final 16 Brawl players followed by Top 32 of Wii U at 2 PM. Concurrently, Smash 64, Melee and Ultimate matches will be running leading up to championship Sunday.

The final day of Super Smash Con begins at 11 AM with the remaining Smash 64 doubles matches and Ultimate’s remaining 32 players. Melee Top 8 then starts at 2 PM followed by Ultimate Top 8 to round out the show at 6 PM.

How to watch Super Smash Con 2023

In total, there will be four streams for the event. VGBootCamp will have all the action on its primary and secondary channels. You can find the stream embedded below for your convenience.

Most of Smash Ultimate will be broadcast on the main channel while Melee will be on VGBC2 with the exception of Top 8 on the final day.

On Saturday, VGBC2 will handle the finals of Smash 64, VGBC3 will take the remaining Wii U matches and VGBC4 will stream the Brawl championships. You can find the full broadcast schedule on the SSC website.

Super Smash Con is shaping up to be one of the biggest events of the year considering the amount of talent involved. Be sure to tune in and check out the action for yourself when the tournament kicks off.