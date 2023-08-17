Delfino Maza 2023: Smash Ultimate tournament streams, schedule, players, more

Fresh off the exciting action at Super Smash Con, Mexican major Delfino Maza 2023 is the next event on the Smash Ultimate calendar with many pros looking to rebound.

Smash is back in Mexico with another huge event this summer following the success of Smash Factor X where FaZe Sparg0 emerged victorious, but the Cloud main is definitely reeling.

Sparg0, the second-ranked player in the world, will have a lot of catching up to do in the standings after a disastrous Super Smash Con where he finished 49th and rival acola came first.

Article continues after ad

Delfino Maza has plenty of other heavy hitters including rival Luminosity MkLeo, Europe’s top player Wario specialist Glutonny, along with Japanese invaders Ken and Gackt.

Article continues after ad

After the madness this week, it’s anyone’s guess who will emerge victorious, especially with so many competitors having something to prove.

Delfino Maza Smash Ultimate schedule

The action kicks off on Friday, August 18 when double matches begin at 1 PM MST and will conclude at around 8, leading to singles pools on Saturday.

On Saturday, singles bouts start at 11 AM with Pools 1-4 followed by Pools 5-8 at 5 PM. The matches will go until there are just 32 players remaining.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Championship Sunday yet again starts at 11 AM followed by a short break and then the Top 8 will commence at 5 PM in what should be a pretty fun final day of tournament play.

Article continues after ad

How to watch Delfino Maza 2023

Delfino Maza will be streamed in quite a few languages given all the international flavor at the event.

The primary stream will be in Spanish on La Gema while Warlock Fighters will host a side stream also in Spanish.

For English speakers, you can watch the event on VGBootcamp, which we’ve embedded below for your convenience. You’re welcome.

Article continues after ad

If you are a viewer who is looking for a Japanese-language stream, you can catch the action on EastGeekSmash on YouTube.

It will be very interesting to see if this event will be the one where MkLeo can reemerge as the true Smash GOAT after some struggles or if Sparg0 will falter against the likes of Ken’s Sonic. Be sure to tune in and find out when Delfino Maza begins August 18.