MkLeo says playing Smash let him move his family out of a “dangerous” part of Mexico

The most accomplished Super Smash Bros Ultimate player of all time, Leonardo ‘MkLeo’ Lopez Perez, has revealed how playing competitively helped him take care of his family.

MkLeo is regarded by many as the greatest Smash player of all time, having won countless major tournaments including EVO, Super Smash Con, multiple Genesis events, and the Smash World Tour. His earnings even helped his family move away from danger.

In recent months, Leo’s results haven’t been as consistent as they once were, with the former top player in the world underperforming in most of 2023 compared to prior years.

Article continues after ad

This “slump” has caused a lot of debate in the community about Leo’s motivation, but in a recent post, the Joker and Byleth main delved into where he is in his career and how Smash let him move his family from a dangerous place.

Article continues after ad

MkLeo reveals how Smash Bros helped change his family’s life

In a post on X, Leo responded to an account praising him for enjoying competing and not caring about what people say about his recent results while also delving a bit into his personal life.

Article continues after ad

“I went from living in a really bad and dangerous place to living in one of the best parts of Mexico City, with my family, which also went to living like sh*t to living, what I would say a good life,” he said.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

“I have seen many places, which a kid from Naucalpan (where I used to live), would never imagine. While playing my favorite game. The fact that me losing doesn’t change my family situation, they will always have something to eat, a good place to live. And for myself. I don’t need anything else in my life.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

These comments echo what Leo said to Dexerto in our recent interview with the Lumionsity star. He explained how his entire life from 14 until recently was all about Smash.

“I won a decent amount of money playing this game. I already accomplished the things I wanted…There are more things to focus on in life. I’ve been playing this game for so long. I’ve wanted to do other things,” he told Dexerto.

For more Smash news, keep it locked to Dexerto.