Get On My Level 2023: Smash Ultimate & Melee streams, schedule, players, more

The Canadian Super Smash Bros major GOML 2023 is fast approaching with some of the best players in the world in attendance. Here’s everything you need to know about the stacked event.

Get On My Level 2023 will be a major test for FaZe Sparg0 as he looks to bounce back from an underwhelming performance at Crown The Third and reclaim his title of best player in the world.

While the current top-ranked player, Japanese Steve superstar Acola won’t be in attendance, the rest of the competition is fierce with the likes of Light, Tweek and the GOAT himself, MkLeo looking to emerge victorious.

The Melee side is extremely stacked too, as Cody Schwab, Hungrybox, Zain, Axe, Jmook and Yoshi legend aMSa fight in the biggest Melee event ever outside of the United States.

GOML 2023 Smash Ultimate and Melee schedule

The action kicks off on Friday, July 21 with Melee and Ultimate doubles running concurrently before transitioning regional crew battles followed by USA vs The World.

Saturday, singles begins bright and early at 11 AM EST in both games. Eventually, the competition will be dwindled down to just 32 players remaining in what should be an epic final day of matches.

GOML There’s a lot of Smash Bros at GOML 2023.

The top 32 for both Smash games kicks off at 11 AM on championship Sunday with Melee Top 8 beginning at 1 PM. Ultimate’s Top 8 is set to start a bit later at 6 PM.

How to watch GOML 2023

There are a bunch of ways to watch Get On My Level. The Melee side will be streamed by EvenMatchup Gaming while Ultimate will air on Lumonisity’s Twitch channel.

Additionally, for those who like both games, a special quad stream will be provided by House of 3000. As such, there are going to be a lot of matches on stream giving fans an overwhelming amount of options.

Whether you’re in attendance or watching online, GOML 2023 is looking like it will be a must-watch tournament and one that could decide the best Smash player in the world.