Luminosity Makes BIG Moves 2024: Smash Ultimate streams, schedule, Steve ban, more

The first big Smash Ultimate tournament of the year is here with Luminosity Makes BIG Moves from New York City featuring some of North America’s most elite talent.

Smash’s 2024 season is kicking off with a bang as the top stars from Canada, Mexico and the United States converge on the Big Apple for what should be a legendary event.

FaZe Sparg0 and LG Sonix will continue NA’s top rivalry as the two have traded victories against each other at invitationals to end 2023. The Cloud main captured Watch The Throne, besting Acola, Miya and others for the title while the spin-dashing Sonix closed out the year at The Coinbox IRL.

The big question, if the two face off, will be what fighter Sparg0 decides on. After switching from Ageis to his trusty Cloud at WTT, the Mexican wiped the floor with his Sonic rival only to get crushed the next time they fought. Could Sparg0’s Corrin or Pyra/Mythra make a return?

Elsewhere, Tweek, Light, Riddles and MkLeo will be looking for huge W to start the year after a difficult 2023. The event will also be notable for Kurama, MuteAce and Big D, who are now looking for sponsors.

One dark horse to be on the look out for as well is Kola. After returning to Smash late in the year, the explosive Roy main narrowly missed out on reaching Top 8 at Port Priority, the biggest event of 2023.

Like other Luminosity events, this tournament will feature a Steve ban, meaning that the game’s most controversial fighter won’t be available.

Luminosity Makes BIG Moves schedule

The action kicks off on Friday, January 5 with doubles at 12 PM est.

LMBM It’s going to be an action-packed weekend in New York.

Singles start the next day at noon and will run until 8 PM and the final 128 players remain. The Saturday will also feature an explosive NA crew battle where the top Latin American players will take on elites from the USA and Canada.

Grand Finals Sunday begins at 3 PM with Top 16 following at 5 PM and finally, the Top 8 at 7 where a champion will be crowned.

Where is Luminosity Makes BIG Moves being streamed?

You can catch all the primary action on Luminosity Gaming’s Twitch channel, which we’ve embedded below for your convenience.

As other big events have done lately, LMBM will also feature a Quad Stream run by VGBootCamp, so there’s going to be no shortage of sets for fans to check out.

Luminosity Makes BIG Moves could go a long way toward establishing some early momentum for Smash’s top talent, so be sure to check out all the action.

For more Smash Ultimate news, keep it locked right here on Dexerto.