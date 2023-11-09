Port Priority 8: How to watch 2023’s biggest Smash Ultimate tournament, streams, more

The biggest Smash Ultimate tournament of the year is here with the best players from Japan, Europe, and North America colliding at Port Priority 8. Here’s everything you need to know.

Port Priority 8 features lots of international Smash talent with some making their debut in North America, such as Japanese Snake player Hurt who qualified by finishing second at DELTA #5.

In addition to other surprising names like Daisy main Umeki and Fox player Kaninabe in attendance, there are dozens of interesting storylines going into the event that make this a must-watch.

For the first time since Super Smash Con, Acola and Sparg0 will be competing in the same event with the Japanese Steve prodigy looking to finally overcome his demons and defeat Sparg0.

Miya, who Game & Watch considered the new #2 ranked player in the world, will be looking to keep up his momentum, but it won’t be easy. French Wario Glutonny has been on a tear himself and could take another huge jump in the rankings if he can clutch out first place here.

Elsewhere, MkLeo will be looking to show that despite not feeling as “motivated” to dominate at Smash as he once was, he can still bring it, but he’s on pace to duke it out with fellow Luminosity star Tweek if he wants to go far in the bracket.

On top of all this, there’s still a Watch The Throne spot on the line to the highest-placing non-qualified competitor, and with so many top talent already locked in, there’s a good chance we end up with some tie-breakers to determine who goes to WTT.

Porty Priority 8 Smash Ultimate schedule

Despite the size of the event, Port Priority will be a two-day tournament with the action kicking off on Saturday, November 11 and concluding on Sunday.

At 10 AM PST, the action kicks off from the Seattle Airport Hilton and Conference Center with Doubles and Singles pools until only the last 128 players remain.

On Sunday, Top 128 begins bright and early at 10 AM once more and Top 32 commences at 2 PM. The Top 8 finalists will then battle it out at 6 PM and a champion will be crowned.

Port Priority 8 streams

To match the size of the event, there are multiple international streams showing the action with Spanish, French and Japanese broadcasts.

Satellite Smash, which we’ve embedded below for your convenience, will be the main English stream, but BTS Smash will be providing side coverage as well.

On top of this, Port Priority 8 has promised that all of Top 32 will be streamed, so there’s going to be no shortage of matches to check out this weekend.

Port Priority 8 is bound to be one of the greatest events of the year and possibly even one of the biggest in Smash Ultimate history. With the year nearing its end, this tournament could go a long way in deciding who will finish in the top ranks, so you definitely won’t want to miss out.