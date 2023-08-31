Mario + Rabbids Director wants Nintendo to put Rayman in Smash 6 & Mario Kart

Mario + Rabbids Creative Director Davide Soliani is urging fans to convince Nintendo that Rayman belongs in Smash 6 and Mario Kart DLC.

Rayman in the Phantom Show will be the final DLC for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, but this may not be the last time there’s a crossover between the two.

With Super Smash Bros 6 hinted at by Masahiro Sakurai and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe selling over 55 million copies, it’s looking like there will be plenty of room for new characters to join these iconic franchises.

During a recent Q&A with Walmart Canada Gaming, Creative Director Davide Soliani was asked about Rayman possibly joining Smash and had quite the response.

Nintendo fans urged to push for Rayman in Smash 6

According to Soliani, putting Rayman in Smash would be a no-brainer, but he’s not interested in just limiting the character’s appearance to Nintendo’s flagship fighter.

“Of course I would love to [see Rayman in Super Smash Bros.] Of course. But why not Rayman in Mario Kart?” he pondered.

However, in order to make that happen, the fans would need to rally behind it and make a push for Nintendo to consider Rayman for both games.

“But you need to convince Nintendo, not me,” he added.

This seems to imply that Nintendo hasn’t reached out about putting Rayman in Mario Kart yet and it’s unclear exactly if development on Smash 6 has even officially begun yet.

Interestingly, Nintendo had responded to a fan’s request for Rayman to join Smash in the form of a letter where the Big N claimed they would send the request to other departments to see the suggestion.

Nintendo/Ubisoft Could we see Rayman in Smash?

Nonetheless, Soliani now joins a couple others who have pushed for their character to join Smash 6. Notably, Mortal Kombat creator Ed Boon wants Nintendo to add Scorpion and Sub-Zero while Overwatch 2 devs want one of their game’s heroes as a third-party fighter.

It’s not yet known if Nintendo plans to build on the success of Smash Ultimate with a Deluxe Edition or a brand-new title, but fans seem to be more interested in the latter.

Recent decisions by Nintendo to hold official tournaments with esport rules could also be a good sign of things to come for players wanting the series to embrace its competitive side in-game.