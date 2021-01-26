Leaked Smash Ultimate video reveals Master Chief Mii fighter – is it real?

Super Smash Bros Ultimate and Halo fans wanting to see Master Chief join the roster of Nintendo’s flagship fighter as a full character may be disappointed if a new leak turns out to be true.

Ever since Banjo joined the Smash Ultimate roster, fans have been pleased with the cooperation between Microsoft and Nintendo, leading some to suspect that Master Chief being a fighter is a real possibility.

Now, a new video showing off Master Chief in Ultimate has been leaked, but it may not be the fighter that fans were hoping for.

The 33-second video showcases the Halo protagonist as a “deluxe” Mii fighter outfit. The term “deluxe Mii” is not official, but fans use it to describe Mii outfits that are closer to real fighter models.

For instance, Cuphead, Sans, Vault Boy and most recently, Bomberman are all considered “deluxe Mii” with the latter even having customizable color options, which is exactly what this leaked Master Chief has too.

As others have pointed out, the same customizable options for Bomberman are found in his video of the Halo star.

According to the YouTuber Aaronitmar, the video was originally posted to a message board and then ended up in his Discord server.

Got sent this by someone in my Discord, found on 4chan Master Chief deluxe Mii costume, what do we think? Real or fake? pic.twitter.com/3pvI0MKuGb — Aaron (@Aaronitmar) January 16, 2021

Is the leak real?

The video features many tropes found in fake “leaked” content, such as a shaky camera, awkward pans, and the fact that we don’t even see the fighter in action.

While there is a chance the video is real, it could also be taken from a modded version of the game. As Dexerto reported recently, a modder sent his friend an early build of Kingdom Hearts’ Sora. The friend then posted photos of the mod to the internet, claiming that Sora was the next DLC fighter.

So, there is some history of modders or friends of modders “leaking” their work, claiming that it is from the game just to get people excited.

Bomberman lets you literally do that. The menu even looks the same. I hope this is fake though cuz the limb to head ratio looks baaaad on Chief. pic.twitter.com/AMmJmuGQZ7 — Goochklok (@goochklok) January 17, 2021

As for this version of Master Chief, it is quite well done, especially for Mii fighter standards, but as always take it with a grain of salt until Nintendo officially announces something.

That said, if the leak is real, it means that we’re unlikely to ever get a full Master Chief fighter, which is rather unfortunate.

Microsoft and Xbox doesn’t seem too opposed to the idea of their mascot appearing in Smash. Notably, when Xbox France was asked when he would be coming to Smash, the Twitter account replied “He’s still waiting for his invitation,” suggesting there is a chance.

Additionally, the iconic Halo theme composer, Martin O’Donnell, has said he would be willing to remix the track if Nintendo asked him to in the event Chief was being added to Smash.

We’ll have to wait and see what the future holds, but until then, keep this leak in the back of your mind as we get closer to the next Fighters Pass Volume 2 reveal, which is likely going to be in March, 2021.