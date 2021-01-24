 Ninja Gaiden director weighs in on Ryu Hayabusa as Smash Ultimate DLC fighter - Dexerto
Smash

Ninja Gaiden director weighs in on Ryu Hayabusa as Smash Ultimate DLC fighter

Published: 24/Jan/2021 21:02

by Michael Gwilliam
Ninja Gaiden's Ryu Hayabusa in Smash Ultimate
Nintendo

Fighters Pass Volume 2

Ryu Hayabusa has been rumored as a Super Smash Bros Ultimate DLC fighter for some time and now, the director of Ninja Gaiden 1 and 2 has weighed in on if he thinks the ninja has a place in the game.

Tecmo’s Ninja Gaiden is an extremely popular series, first appearing on the NES way back in 1988, spawning a trilogy of side-scrolling action games.

In 2004, the series was revived on the Xbox with Tomonobu Itagaki serving as the reboot’s producer and director. His role would be the same with 2008’s Ninja Gaiden 2 while also acting as Executive Producer for the Nintendo DS title Ninja Gaiden: Dragon Sword.

Although Itagaki left the company and didn’t help with the development of Ninja Gaiden 3, it’s clear he still has a soft spot in his heart for the ninja he helped reboot on modern consoles.

Tyu Hayabusa in Ninja Gaiden
Tecmo
Ryu Hayabusa has been a frequent name in Smash DLC discussion.

Speaking with Dexerto, Itagaki gave two thumbs up on if he wanted to see Hayabusa battle it out in Nintendo’s flagship fighter.

When asked if he believes Ryu could ever have a shot at making his way to Smash Ultimate, the director said the Ninja Gaiden star would be a good fit.

“Super Smash Bros is a very popular game,” the 53-year-old remarked. “I think it’s a stage big enough for Ryu Hayabusa to play an active role.”

Ryu in Dead or Alive 6
Tecmo
Ryu is a playable fighter in the Dead or Alive series.

Of course, it’s incredibly rare for any developer to be opposed to seeing one of their projects make its way to Smash in some capacity, but it’s good to see that Itagaki believes Hayabusa has a shot.

Rumors about Ryu’s inclusion in Smash first began back in 2019 when YouTuber ‘IAmShifty’ uploaded a video claiming that sources informed him Ryu Hayabusa would be the next Smash Ultimate DLC fighter.

While the information seemed to be wrong and Terry Bogard came next, his sources still insisted Ryu would be coming at some point.

Fighters Pass Volume 2 spots
Nintendo
Could Ryu Hayabusa be among the final 3 fighters?

Furthermore, prominent leaker Vergeben has claimed that Nintendo had discussions with Koei Tecmo in regards to Smash. Vergeben has an incredibly good track record with his leaks, so it further suggests that Hayabusa is on the radar.

There are still three DLC slots remaining in Fighters Pass Volume 2. Could Ryu Hayabusa end up as one of the challenger packs? We’ll just have to wait and find out.

Overwatch

Awesome Overwatch Koeran skin designs would be perfect for Lunar New Year

Published: 24/Jan/2021 20:44

by Bill Cooney
Blizzard Entertainment

Share

One creative fan has come up with a set of designs for Sombra, Winston, and Mercy that would make perfect skins for Overwatch’s upcoming Lunar New Year event.

As far as Overwatch events go, Lunar New Year is always a treat as it brings some of the most unique skins and other cosmetics to the game, while celebrating a holiday a lot of us in the Western Hemisphere might not otherwise be aware of.

It also happens just a few weeks after Winter Wonderland wraps up, which is a bonus since we don’t have to wait very long for new content. Lunar New Year, like the other events, is also a great inspiration for the more artistically-minded folks in the community to come up with some great skin designs of their own.

This year, Overwatch fan and artist seadragon art has returned with three designs for Mercy, Sombra, and a wild one for Winston that would make perfect skins for the upcoming event.

seadragon art
Mercy has traded in her Cadecus Pistol for a literal hand-cannon, and we’re all for it.

We’ll start with Mercy, who goes from blonde to brunette for this skin, along with some wings that look like literal feathery angel wings. Instead of her usual piece, she’s now got a full-on hand-cannon

Her staff is made of what looks like some kind of wood, and topped with a flower. A white robe ties it all together and we can practically see this skin activating Valkyrie above the battlefield.

Next is Sombra, who also has Korean-inspired threads that follow the colorway of her original, purple skin. Like Mercy, she’s no longer rocking her trademark Uzi, and also has a massive, ancient-looking cannon instead.

seadragon art
We could definitely see this Sombra skin being a hit with Overwatch players.

Finally, we have what could be one of the greatest skin ideas for Winston we’ve ever seen. He’s already a sentient, lightning-gun wielding gorilla, so why not make him into a sentient, Lightning-gun wielding tiger?

That’s just what seadragon did, and we have to say we would scoop up this bad boy asap if it were actually an in-game skin. Not only is he now a big cat, he also has some traditional Korean headwear and is puffing on a pipe of his own.

His armor and jetpack are made out of wood, and on this skin especially you can really see the amount of detail seadragon put into each of these designs.

Winston Lunar New Year Overwatch skin
seadragon art
Winston as a tiger? Don’t question it, it just works.

We don’t have an exact start date for Lunar New Year 2021 just yet, but expect to see some news or announcement on that after Hanzo’s Kanezaka Challenge wraps up on January 25.

As always, we’ll bring you all the info on new skins, cosmetics and other content as soon as it’s available, so be sure to check back as the next event approaches.