Logo
Cyberpunk 2077

Smash Bros creator Sakurai explains why Cyberpunk 2077 is a “dream game”

Published: 13/Jan/2021 20:30

by Michael Gwilliam
Sakurai discusses Cyberpunk 2077
CDPR

Share

Sakurai

Super Smash Bros Ultimate creator Masahiro Sakurai gave his thoughts on Cyberpunk 2077 in his latest Famitsu column and explained why he supports the game “from the bottom of his heart.”

To say that the reception for Cyberpunk 2077 hasn’t been super positive would be a bit of an understatement. The highly-anticipated open-world game launched with countless bugs, errors, frame rate issues, and mixed reviews.

With refunds for the CDPR game being issued, some may consider it one of the worst game launches in history, but according to Sakurai, it’s impressive to see.

In his recent Famitsu column, courtesy of ryokutya2089, Sakurai claims that he was “deeply moved” by the refunds, noting that there was “unprecedented sincerity” on behalf of CDPR.

Smash Ultimate creator Sakurai works at his desk
Nintendo
Sakurai plays a lot of video games.

The Smash boss said that he had some issues playing the game on his PS4, PS4 Pro and PC where, just like many other gamers, he experienced plenty of bugs.

However, despite the issues plaguing the title, Sakurai still believes Cyberpunk is a “dream game” that required an incredible amount of production and planning.

He further added that it’s a wonder to have an AAA title such as this release on multiple platforms.

Cyberpunk 2077
CD Projekt
Wake up, Sakurai.

Like many gamers, Sakurai seems to be impressed with the game itself, but the experience is hampered greatly by the number of bugs and just general gameplay issues that break the immersion.

It should also be noted that while Sakurai seems to be a supporter, don’t expect to see Johnny Silverhand, Panam, or Judy come to Smash Ultimate as playable fighters.

As cool as it would be to see Keanu Reeves duke it out with Mario, Link, Solid Snake, Ryu and Charizard, there’s no indication from the Smash creator that suggests he would add Silverhand to the fighter.

Judy in Cyberpunk 2077
CDPR
Judy probably won’t be coming to Smash.

Not to mention the fact that 2077 is technically based on a tabletop game and Smash only features characters from video game franchises.

Nonetheless, hopefully Cyberpunk can get all the fixes it needs so gamers and even Sakurai can enjoy it without any game-breaking crashes.

Cyberpunk 2077

Handy Cyberpunk 2077 exploit spawns your vehicle right in front of you

Published: 3/Jan/2021 16:49 Updated: 3/Jan/2021 17:35

by Julian Young
Cyberpunk 2077 Mizutani Shion Coyote Car With Logo
CD Projekt Red

Share

The release of Cyberpunk 2077 came with a plethora of bugs and glitches. But not all of them are bad – one exploit lets you instantly summon vehicles to your location without the usual delay, with some hilarious side effects as well.

CD Projekt Red’s release of the highly anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 did not go according to plan. After getting their hands on the game, players discovered the Cyberpunk 2077 experience is chock-full of exploits and bugs ranging from funny to completely game-breaking.

While many players are frustrated by issues that break the game and take away from their immersion, others have a more positive outlook. Clips and montages of various bugs spread like wildfire on social media, with players sharing absolutely hysterical glitches from their playthroughs.

Another way to make the most of these glitches is using them to gain an advantage in combat or the game’s open world. In a clip shared to Reddit by ‘u/myqline’, the user shows how an exploit can help you instantly summon your vehicle, with some truly entertaining results.

Cyberpunk 2077 Car Explosion Glitch
Reddit / 'u/Szynite'
Cyberpunk 2077 players have shared hundreds of bugs across YouTube, Twitter, and Reddit.

In the short video, u/myqline can be seen taking a stroll down one of Night City’s many streets. They approach a parked car and pause for a moment before activating the exploit.

The player jumps into the air and another vehicle suddenly appears out of nowhere, right under the parked car. The purple vehicle flies into the air, turns over, and finally settles on top of the new car that just appeared – u/myqline’s very own Shion Coyote.

The post’s title – ‘Instant Car arrival – Press V during a Jump‘ – explains what just happened. If you activate the ‘call vehicle’ key – defaulted to ‘V’ on mouse and keyboard – while in the middle of a jump, your vehicle will appear right in front of you without the usual delay.

CD Projekt Red’s last game had some hilarious cases of Geralt’s horse appearing out of thin air. This bug makes it clear that you can recreate Roach’s majestic maneuvers with Cyberpunk 2077’s vehicles, if you know the right way to do it.

With nearly 30k upvotes at the time of writing, the post has gained some serious traction on the game’s subreddit. Players in the comments were already discussing ways to use this exploit in combat and for speedrunning, and more clips of the glitch could very well appear in the future.

Information on whether or not controller players can use this exploit remains a bit shaky. Some users report that jumping and using the ‘call vehicle’ button on the d-pad will do the trick, so you can try this exploit out for yourself on either input device depending on your preference. Maybe this is one glitch the devs won’t be in such a hurry to patch.