Smash Bros creator Sakurai explains why Cyberpunk 2077 is a “dream game”

Super Smash Bros Ultimate creator Masahiro Sakurai gave his thoughts on Cyberpunk 2077 in his latest Famitsu column and explained why he supports the game “from the bottom of his heart.”

To say that the reception for Cyberpunk 2077 hasn’t been super positive would be a bit of an understatement. The highly-anticipated open-world game launched with countless bugs, errors, frame rate issues, and mixed reviews.

With refunds for the CDPR game being issued, some may consider it one of the worst game launches in history, but according to Sakurai, it’s impressive to see.

In his recent Famitsu column, courtesy of ryokutya2089, Sakurai claims that he was “deeply moved” by the refunds, noting that there was “unprecedented sincerity” on behalf of CDPR.

The Smash boss said that he had some issues playing the game on his PS4, PS4 Pro and PC where, just like many other gamers, he experienced plenty of bugs.

Read More: Japanese Smash Ultimate leaker reveals future DLC fighters

However, despite the issues plaguing the title, Sakurai still believes Cyberpunk is a “dream game” that required an incredible amount of production and planning.

He further added that it’s a wonder to have an AAA title such as this release on multiple platforms.

Like many gamers, Sakurai seems to be impressed with the game itself, but the experience is hampered greatly by the number of bugs and just general gameplay issues that break the immersion.

Read More: Five features Cyberpunk 2077 needs to add in 2021

It should also be noted that while Sakurai seems to be a supporter, don’t expect to see Johnny Silverhand, Panam, or Judy come to Smash Ultimate as playable fighters.

As cool as it would be to see Keanu Reeves duke it out with Mario, Link, Solid Snake, Ryu and Charizard, there’s no indication from the Smash creator that suggests he would add Silverhand to the fighter.

Not to mention the fact that 2077 is technically based on a tabletop game and Smash only features characters from video game franchises.

Nonetheless, hopefully Cyberpunk can get all the fixes it needs so gamers and even Sakurai can enjoy it without any game-breaking crashes.