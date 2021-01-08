Logo
Iconic Halo theme composer casts doubts on Master Chief in Smash Ultimate

Published: 8/Jan/2021 17:38

by Michael Gwilliam
Master Chief in Fighters Pass vol 2
Nintendo

Super Smash Bros Ultimate fans hoping to see Xbox mascot Master Chief added to Nintendo’s flagship fighter at some point may be in for some disappointment thanks to comments made by the composer of the Halo theme.

Many Smash Ultimate players felt like it was becoming increasingly likely that the FPS superstar would come to the game after Microsoft and Nintendo worked together to get Banjo and Steve from Minecraft added as DLC fighters.

Now, sadly, that opportunity may have come and gone if remarks by the Halo theme’s composer, Martin O’Donnell, are to be believed.

In an episode of the Kiwi Talkz podcast, O’Donnell was asked about if he was approached by Nintendo or Microsoft to remix the Halo theme for Smash, assuming Master Chief was added.

Microsoft Master Chief
Microsoft
Master Chief could be the biggest Smash reveal ever.

“I’d love to be asked,” he replied, but not before taking a brief pause.

After some back and forth with the hosts about how Microsoft and Nintendo have worked together and the possibility of Chief coming, O’Donnell further explained his answer.

“It would be great. I haven’t been asked by Microsoft to do anything in the last decade or so,” he added. “So, I’d be surprised. Because Microsoft, of course, still owns the IP and they, for some reason, have not asked me to do anything.”

While the composer is doubtful that Microsoft would ask him, he is completely open to the idea. “If Nintendo asked me, that would be great! I would love to do that.”

Of course, this comment doesn’t completely rule out the chance that Master Chief could “finish the fight” and round out Fighters Pass Volume 2, but with a different composer remixing the theme.

The Fighters Pass Volume 2 DLC has already been decided, so you would think that if O’Donnell was going to be asked to compose a remix, Nintendo or Microsoft would have already done so.

Fighters Pass Volume 2 spots
Nintendo
Could one of the remaining Fighters Pass Vol 2 spots go to Master Chief?

This isn’t the first time the Halo star’s chances for a roster spot have taken a hit. As Dexerto reported back in October, Microsoft responded to a fan question about when Master Chief would be added to Smash.

Xbox France simply replied: “He’s still waiting for his invitation,” suggesting they hadn’t been asked but are open to the idea if asked by Nintendo.

In any case, chalk O’Donnell’s comments as something to consider when evaluating the SPARTAN’s chances at coming to Smash Ultimate as DLC in the future.

Warzone players frustrated by new wall breach glitch in Rebirth Island

Published: 8/Jan/2021 17:41

by Jacob Hale
warzone rebirth island tower
Activision

Warzone players are becoming increasingly annoyed as cheaters have found a wall breach in the new Rebirth Island map, letting them hide within walls and kill unsuspecting enemies who can’t shoot back.

Warzone has never been without its glitches, including multiple wall breach spots and out-of-bounds areas that players can access and get an unfair advantage over enemies.

For the most part, though, these issues seem to have died down, with only a few isolated instances that normally get patched out fairly quickly.

Now, players have taken their skills from Verdansk over to Rebirth Island — and have found some brand new spots to hide in and cheat their way to a victory.

warzone rebirth island chemical engineering
Activision
You’ll want to be careful dropping at Chem. Eng. in Rebirth Island…

If you haven’t run into a player hiding in walls or outside of the map like this, you’ve been tremendously lucky. It’s a sure fire way to get your blood boiling, realizing that you’ve been decimated by an invisible opponent.

As you can see in the clip below, there’s literally nothing you can do, as this player was decimated by gunshots flying through a wall on Rebirth Island.

Tucked away in a corner in Chemical Engineering on the northeast side of the map, PatientZeero was killed through a wall by a seemingly invisible opponent, and it wasn’t until the killcam that you see an enemy duo sat inside, waiting for unsuspecting enemies to pass, not caring that they’re actively ruining everyone else’s game.

It’s not exactly clear how they manage to phase into the wall, but from what we can see, it doesn’t look particularly difficult, as one of the players runs in and out as if the wall isn’t even there.

This comes at a similar time as players discovering this bizarre loadout glitch, in which players can stand under their loadout as it drops and be pushed down into the Gulag — leaving them free to kill enemies trying to earn their spot back in the game.

It’s not yet clear whether Activision are aware of this new wall breach, but we’re sure they’ll want to fix it sooner rather than later to save any more matches being ruined.