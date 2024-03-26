Guilty Gear Strive players convinced final Season 3 fighter is a vampy favorite

Arc System Works has confirmed that Season 4 is on the way for Guilty Gear Strive and even teased the fighting game’s next DLC character. Here’s what we know so far.

The 2023 Arc World Tour Finals are in the books, which saw Solo Esports’ Ismalia ‘Verix’ Gueye take the championship for Guilty Gear Strive over Twisted Mind’s ‘Slash.’

In the event’s closing ceremony, Arc System Works announced some big news for fans of the fighting game franchise, revealing that Season 4 is now in development.

That’s not all; they also teased the game’s next DLC character and a timeline as to when players can expect them to release. Here’s everything we know at this point.

When is the next Guilty Gear Strive character coming out?

The next DLC character for Guilty Gear Strive will be released in May 2024.

While an exact date has not been given, this character will mark the final character for Season 3, which recently saw the induction of returning fighter A.B.A. on March 26.

At the time of writing, there’s not much info as to the identity of the game’s next character. Arc System Works has not released a full silhouette of the character either, leaving fans with a plethora of possibilities as to who the next entry in the game’s roster might be – but the announcement video did contain a vague visual of the fighter, which showed the top of their hair and some bats flying around them.

Thanks to this teaser, fans of the series have their suspicions that this silhouette actually Slayer, a character who was incredibly popular in Guilty Gear Xrd.

That’s not all; as Season 3 wraps up, Arcsys also revealed that Season 4 is in the works, with more characters and content on the way.

Additionally, the Arc World Tour will continue in 2024, with its first event taking place at EVO Japan from April 27-29. As per a press release, the 2024 Arc World Tour will include Guilty Gear Strive, GranBlue Fantasy Versus: Rising, and Under NIght in Birth II Sys:Celes.