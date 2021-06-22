How to watch Smash Ultimate Sakurai presents Kazuya: start time, stream, more

Tekken’s Kazuya Mishima is the next DLC fighter joining Smash Ultimate and series creator Masahiro Sakurai will be hosting a special presentation going over the new character’s moves, stage and more.

Nintendo stunned fans worldwide at E3 2021 when they announced that Kazuya would be the tenth DLC fighter joining Smash Ultimate, completely shattering expectations that players had for the likes of Crash Bandicoot and Master Chief.

The Tekken star is the fourth fighting game icon to join Smash and will now be brawling it out with the likes of Ryu and Ken from Street Fighter and King of Fighters’ Terry Bogard.

Advertisement

Just like with most of the DLC cast, it’s expected that Kazuya will have some interesting gimmick element to him, similar to that of Joker and Arsene, Terry’s GO, Banjo’s Wonderwing and more.

When & where is Sakurai presents Kazuya

The Kazuya presentation is scheduled for June 28 at 7AM PST/10AM EST. If you happen to miss the live stream, don’t worry, because you can watch it again at your own leisure.

These presentations are broadcast live on Nintendo’s YouTube page, so it will be easy to find and watch again.

As for how long the broadcast will be, based on past presentations, it shouldn’t be more than 40 minutes.

Advertisement

What will Sakurai presents Kazuya cover?

Sakurai will be going over Kazuya’s history, his moves, his stage, alternate costumes and all the music tracks coming with his Challenger Pack.

Additionally, the next round of Mii Fighter outfits and possibly even Amiibo should also be revealed, so there will be quite a bit packed into this presentation.

Unfortunately, Nintendo already said that the final Fighters Pass Volume 2 DLC character won’t be revealed during the broadcast, so we’ll have to wait a bit longer to find out their identity.

Of course, also expect Sakurai to reveal Kazuya’s official release date so we know when we can finally get our hands on the next Smash Bros DLC.