Smash pro Riddles joins Hungrybox on Team Liquid with amazing Tekken cosplays

Super Smash Bros Ultimate player Michael ‘Riddles’ Kim joined Team Liquid with an incredible announcement video that featured him and fellow team member Hungrybox in cosplay.

Team Liquid has announced that they are expanding their Smash Bros roster of sponsored players.

The team announced on May 25 that they have signed Ultimate prodigy Riddles, an 18-year-old Smash player known for his proficiency with Terry and Kazuya.

The announcement was made in form of a video starring both Riddles as well as one of the faces of TL, HungryBox, rocking amazing Tekken cosplays as Kazuya and Heihachi.

Riddles joins Team Liquid

HungryBox, who has been with Liquid since 2015, appeared in the video as Heihachi from Tekken. Riddles dressed up as one of his mains, Kazuya, and the two came face to face and battled it out (in Smash) in a hilarious announcement video.

The end of the video is a treat as Riddles hugs HBox for an extended period of time which he claims “isn’t part of his contract.”

On May 26, Riddles posted his own video about the signing calling it “The Biggest Announcement of My Life.”

In the video, the young Canadian explains how massive it is to sign to a big team, a move that will ensure he can appear at every major Smash tournament moving forward.

Kim has already had a massively successful showing this year, placing top five at events like Pound 2022 and Collision 2022. He also finished 13th at Genesis 8, the biggest event of the year thus far.

While he’s already reached incredible heights during his time as a pro player, joining Team Liquid may just be the beginning for the young Ultimate sensation.