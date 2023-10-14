Omni-Man’s Mortal Kombat 1 gameplay and fatalities finally revealed

Omni-Man joins the Mortal Kombat 1 roster, and his gameplay is just as bloody as you’d expect it to be.

Mortal Kombat 1 arrived in September this year and successfully reset the franchise’s timeline. There’s plenty to love in this next iteration of the fighting game.

However, once the blood and dust settled, it became apparent there wasn’t much to hold fans over with. The player count dwindled in anticipation of new content to arrive.

Well, it’s time to pick up the controller. After a long wait, Omni-man will join the roster much sooner than you think.

Omni-Man’s Mortal Kombat 1 move set is an Invincible love letter

Mortal Kombat 1 is set to receive Kombat Packs, DLC that will introduce new characters to the game. The first pack will contain six new fighters, with Omni-Man as the headline.

In the brief gameplay snippet, NetheRealm showed off Omni-Man in action. With speed and precision, the weight of the Viltrum Empire dismantled those before him.

NetheRealm also showed off his fatalities, which are a gory lover letter to Invincible. The first is an ode to his fight with the Guardians of the Globe, while the second serves as an ode to his fight with his son.

Another ode to his fight with his son was shown, as Omni-Man pummeled Liu Kang to a pulp.

Omni-Man’s addition to the roster looked incredible, and it’s important to note how seamless it looked. His realistic visuals are frightening, and his super speed looks exceptionally well done.

His addition only raised the hype for the future celebrity additions Mortal Kombat 1 roster. Future updates will include Homelander from The Boys and Peacemaker from the show of the same name.

Omni-Man joins Mortal Kombat 1 in November via Kombat Pack 1.