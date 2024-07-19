The Sims 4 adding lifesaving CAS feature in base game update

The Sims 4 players are in for a treat as one long-requested CAS feature is finally going to be added in an upcoming base game update.

As we’re getting closer to the release of Lovestruck, The Sims 4 team has unveiled new features that’ll be added to the base game for free. Among these features is none other than an option that lets you apply styles or CAS items into different outfit categories.

The way this works is pretty straightforward. Right now, when you customize and dress your Sims in CAS, there are different categories to choose from, such as Everyday, Formal, Athletic, Sleep, and others.

So, if you want your Sim to wear something consistent throughout the different outfit categories, whether eyeliner, glasses, or other accessories, you’ll need to choose them all over again when you switch to a different category.

Most of the time, this means you have to find them in a sea of other CAS items and pick the right color or shade.

ea The Sims 4’s upcoming base game update will be bringing this CAS feature to save players from all the hassle of customizing their Sims.

Not to mention that you may also want to take these items off or switch them up with something else during special occasions or based on your Sim’s outfit, making the overall process of creating a Sim a lengthy one if you strive for that perfect look.

But with this feature being added as a free update in the base game, that’ll no longer be the case. As revealed in the official live stream, you can use this feature by clicking on a three-dot icon beside the Everyday outfit category.

Doing so will open a new tab, where you’ll be able to choose which categories you’d like to apply the style or CAS item to. With The Sims 4 Lovestruck release date confirmed to be July 25, this feature from the base game update is just around the corner, given the history of expansion packs.

Just be sure to backup your save files and remove outdated mods before you jump in once the update drops to avoid in-game issues.