Original Pokemon starter plushies are incredibly cute & nearly 25% off

Looking to add to your Pokemon plushie collection? A bundle with all three of the original Starter Pokemon is on sale right now and it’s worth taking a look at.

Out of all the merchandise that The Pokemon Company puts out, the plushies and soft toys are undoubtedly some of the most popular. If you’re a collector and you’re looking for something new to pick up, you may be excited to know that a bundle of the original Starters is on sale right now.

Featuring Charmander, Bulbasaur, and Squirtle all in a compact, 8-inch plush form, this bundle has been discounted drastically – taking almost 25% off of the original price.

Article continues after ad

If you’re looking for Pokemon plushes to display on a collector’s shelf, these little guys are worth taking a look at. They have decently sturdy bases and could support themselves without much issue – or simply look adorable sitting on a bed or desk, too.

Article continues after ad

The reviews for this bundle are very positive, with one happy reviewer commenting that they were “pleasantly surprised at how vibrant and well made they were”.

With such a solid discount and the reviews to back it up, what’s not to love? Pokemon plushes are a must-have for any collector who wants to display their favorite ‘mons, and this trio of cuddly critters is one of the best options out there.

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.