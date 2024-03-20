These cute Pokemon Eeveelution plushes are now on sale

Looking to add to your Pokemon plush collection? A handful of Eevee and Eeveelution plushes are currently discounted on Amazon and we’ve handpicked the best deals here.

If you’re a Pokemon fan, chances are that you’ll have a favorite Eeveelution. Eevee and its many final forms are supremely popular in the community thanks to their adorable designs and wide variety of types.

Several Eevee and Eeveelution plushes have received a big discount on Amazon, so we’ve handpicked the best deals here. Please note – we’ve included plushes of all different sizes and materials, so make sure to check the product specifications if there’s something in particular that you want.

Glaceon plush

The Pokemon Company Glaceon plush.

To start, there’s a great discount on an arguably underrated Eeveelution. This adorable Glaceon plush is part of the Sitting Cuties collection, which features every single Pokemon – including almost all of their forms for ‘mons like Unown.

This Glaceon Sitting Cuties plush has been discounted by 14%, which is one of the smaller discounts in this article but it’ll still save buyers a chunk of money.

If you’re curious about the sizing, Sitting Cuties plushes tend to be around 5 inches and this one is no different. It’s filled with microbeads to help it sit up by itself and is made from a super cozy material.

Eevee plush

The Pokemon Company Eevee plush.

Sometimes, you can’t beat a classic. The original Eevee design is just as adorable as any of its evolutions, but sometimes, it’s overlooked when it comes to merch. Thankfully, there are plenty of Eevee plushes out there for collectors.

This particular Eevee plush has been discounted by a whopping 39%, making it one of the most affordable 8-inch plushes on the Pokemon Amazon storefront.

One of the best things about this plush is the material. It’s immensely soft and cuddly – although it’s not quite as sturdy as the Sitting Cuties plushes. You may need to prop this plush up if you want to display it on a shelf or desk.

Vaporeon plush

The Pokemon Company Vaporeon plush.

Finally, this Vaporeon plush is the perfect pick for Trainers who love water types. It’s part of the same line as the Eevee plush we mentioned above, so it is also 8 inches tall and made from a super soft material. It’s been discounted by 29%, so it’s worth taking a look at.

The reviews for this Vaporeon plush are overwhelmingly positive, with one person commenting, “Looks like the picture, and considering how much my daughter has been carrying it around, I’d say it’s pretty durable.”

If you’ve never purchased a Pokemon plush before but want to start collecting them, we’d recommend checking out a Sitting Cuties one or even a Squishmallow. They’re great fun to collect, but they’re also easy to display with limited space which can be important as a new collector.

