MTG Coven Counters deck in can’t-miss Commander sale 

MTG’s Coven Counters deck is a great find for anyone fond of Creatures and Counters, building up a board with multiple threats.

Coven Counters is an MTG Commander deck from the Innistrad, Midnight Hunt set. This deck shies away from the gothic horror side of the beloved plane, focusing instead on folk horror and witchy magic.

The Coven Counters deck can be found for 21% off at Magic Madhouse right now, check it out if you’ve been looking into building another Commander deck or even starting the hobby from scratch.

As a Selesnya deck, Coven Counters runs on green and white mana and has a near-unparalleled ability to buff its own Creatures. Selesnya packs defense as well as offense, if you want your deck to be an iron wall, ever-escalating in power, Coven Counters will form a perfect foundation for that strategy.

+1/+1 counters are a tried-and-true green mana strategy, and you’ll have no trouble drawing into cards that support your strategy and boost your Creatures up to take on any opposing force.

Coven Counters benefit from the abundance of counter-doubling Enchantments available in MTG. Cards like Doubling Season, Branching Evolution, Parallel Lives, and more can add a huge boost to your Creatures’ power, enabling you to go tall as well as typical Selesnya go-wide strategies.

The Coven Counters deck’s Commander is Lenore, Autumn Sovereign. Lenore’s ability is Coven, which allows you to place a +1/+1 counter on one of your Creatures of your choice in the upkeep step.

Lenore also rewards having multiple Creatures on the field under your control with different powers. When there are three or more, Lenore draws a card, a necessity in Selesnya decks where sometimes draw power can be scarce. Having draw in the Commander zone is an incredible plus, allowing you to keep your hand topped up with excellent options.

