LEGO Technic Firefighter Aircraft price slashed in Amazon deal

Amazon hasn’t stopped offering LEGO at discounted prices. Amazon has now cut the price of the LEGO Technic Firefighter Aircraft by 15%.

Each set in LEGO’s Technic range was designed with a focus on not only providing young and adult LEGO builders with a rewarding building experience but, when each piece has been clicked together, to also give them a glimpse into the world of engineering. The LEGO Technic Firefighter Aircraft does just that during both the building process and while playing with it.

LEGO

The LEGO Technic Firefighter Aircraft is a great set for LEGO builders aged 10 and up, and young-at-heart adults who want to learn more about the functions of real-life firefighting airplanes. The kit is equipped with spinning propellors, moving tail flaps, and adjustable landing gear.

In addition, the set features a water-dropping function, allowing you to load blue LEGO elements into the LEGO-reimagined aircraft and drop them by opening a hatch sited below the fire-plane model’s fuselage.

Comprising of 1134 pieces, the completed build stands seven inches tall, has a wingspan of 23.5 inches, and measures 23 inches nose to tail.

LEGO

This accurate recreation of a fire plane will, however, not only provide aviation aficionados and aspiring firefighters with an immersive building and playing experience, but also make for a great display piece. With its vibrant yellow and red pieces, it will look spectacular in your home, whether placed on a shelf or suspended from the ceiling, or office.

It will also be a spectacular gift for yourself or your children. Just like each of the best LEGO Technic sets, this kit will keep them preoccupied for hours as they learn more about this aircraft through play.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.