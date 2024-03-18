LEGO Technic Liebherr Crawler Crane LR set gets $60 price cut

The intricate 2,883-piece LEGO Technic Liebherr LR 13000 Crawler Crane set is now $60 off for a limited time at Amazon.

You can now construct a LEGO model of Liehberr’s mighty LR 13000 crawler crane at nearly 10% off. The set uses over 2,800 LEGO bricks to recreate the huge red and yellow crane known for lifting entire trucks with ease.

Standing over three feet tall when finished, the LEGO set looks just like the real German-engineered machine thanks to precise detailing.

Bringing such a mighty crane design to life in brick form is only half of the fun. Hidden LEGO motors allow controlling the model with a smartphone app to complete jobs.

The CONTROL+ app adds remote control features to operate the finished crane build. Drive it around using realistic tank treads before rotating the entire cab. Use controls to extend, raise, and lower the long boom arm to reposition hooks.

The step-by-step building is equally rewarding with six built-in motors ultimately powering the realistic movement. All the included motors, battery hubs, and technic lift arms ultimately enable shaping, positioning, and operating the Liebherr machine with the utmost precision.

Save big on LEGO Technic Liebherr Crawler Crane LR set

Amazon

When complete, the long crane model accurately displays the iconic red and yellow paint colors that signal outstanding Liebherr build quality. Displaying the eye-catching model is just the start before the real interactive fun begins!

Currently priced at $60 below its usual price, LEGO makes owning this German engineering icon practical for passionate builders.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.