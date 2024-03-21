Construct iconic LEGO New York City Skyline set for 27% less

Construct an expansive, 598-piece LEGO architectural model of the iconic New York City skyline, now 27% off for a limited time.

Fans of architecture, design, and especially LEGO can currently get an authentic 598-piece LEGO model of the New York City skyline for 27% off on Amazon.

This quality LEGO Architecture set stands out by recreating the skyscrapers and landmarks that characterize the NYC aesthetic. But the discounted rate makes acquiring this expansive LEGO set more accessible than ever.

While many Architecture sets focus on single structures, this set captures various NYC buildings. Meticulously translated to LEGO form are the Flatiron, Chrysler, Empire State, and One World Trade Center towers clustered together in a spectacular panorama.

The included stand decoratively titled “New York City” further enhances the 3D magic of the set. In addition to these four skyscrapers, the set also includes a miniature LEGO Statue of Liberty.

It also includes a bonus informational booklet reviewing architectural data and the history of each featured NYC landmark translated into almost 600 bricks.

Save big on LEGO Architecture New York City

Amazon

Between the urban display and the fun building experience, this discounted LEGO set offers great educational value. The final product blends visually pleasing cityscape with interactive lessons.

For LEGO brick enthusiasts, or travel buffs alike, look no further than this 27% discounted LEGO set.

